GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 1,449 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $4,924,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $170.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.