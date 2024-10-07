GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 174 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,026,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,614,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

