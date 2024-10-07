GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,640,000 after buying an additional 429,329 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,637,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 411.9% in the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 272,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.51 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

