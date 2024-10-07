Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $605.13 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $611.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.