GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,585,000 after buying an additional 54,272 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $374.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.32. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

