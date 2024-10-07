GAMMA Investing LLC Has $3.74 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $67,867,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,363,972.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,547,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $44.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

