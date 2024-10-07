GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $932.71.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $949.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $890.01 and a 200 day moving average of $826.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $960.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

