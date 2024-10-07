GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,191,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 68,394,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,256 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in RTX by 47.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,448,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,300,000 after buying an additional 792,830 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,506,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,273.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $2,018,265.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $125.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

