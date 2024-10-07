Millennium Management LLC Buys 54,225 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Cousins Properties worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 130.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,236.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 46.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 5,997 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $168,695.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.93 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.61). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $212.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 261.22%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

