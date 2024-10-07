Coq Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Coq Inu has a market cap of $99.22 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000145 USD and is up 9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $4,045,516.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

