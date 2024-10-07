Uniswap Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $114.64 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00011604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.40 billion and $114.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00105151 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.26369953 USD and is up 6.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $92,337,431.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

