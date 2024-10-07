Wrapped eETH Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,589.32 or 0.04102567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,592,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,592,446.78430443. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,609.79094054 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $14,237,487.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

