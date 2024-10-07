GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,211 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after buying an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,488,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,791,253,000 after buying an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $481.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $476.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.48. The company has a market cap of $170.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

