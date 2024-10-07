Simon’s Cat (CAT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $42.27 Million

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $209.81 million and approximately $42.27 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Simon's Cat

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,247,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,247,817 tokens. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme.

Simon's Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,247,817.323 with 6,749,955,247,817.323 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00003245 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $39,703,515.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

