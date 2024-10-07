NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.19 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.10 or 0.00008082 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and approximately $288.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00042734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,213,979,024 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,335,539 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,213,979,934 with 1,213,335,539 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.25379565 USD and is up 11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $244,386,562.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

