Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on October 16th

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 33.7% per year over the last three years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a payout ratio of 281.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

KRG opened at $25.93 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,353.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

