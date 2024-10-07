GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 6,880 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

