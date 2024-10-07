GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 898 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOW opened at $917.68 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $945.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $848.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.15, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

