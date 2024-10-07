iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $87.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

