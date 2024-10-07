Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immatics

Immatics Price Performance

Immatics stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Immatics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immatics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Immatics during the first quarter worth $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.