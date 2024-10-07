Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $49.63 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.65% and a negative net margin of 254.88%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $1,500.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 49,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $2,212,620.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,525. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $265,703.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock valued at $6,214,392. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.