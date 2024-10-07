Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.96.

NYSE AVY opened at $214.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average of $219.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $61,719,936.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Avery Dennison by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

