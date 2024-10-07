Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

WEST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westrock Coffee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $5.95 on Monday. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $525.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.47.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $208.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.40 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Westrock Coffee’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,943,758 shares in the company, valued at $129,825,892.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Westrock Coffee news, CFO Thomas Christopher Pledger sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,730. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $119,367.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,943,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,825,892.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and have sold 150,859 shares worth $1,519,491. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Stories

