DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.55% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of DiaMedica Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMAC. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
