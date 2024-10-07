Citigroup Begins Coverage on Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLDX. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $30.65 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 116,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

