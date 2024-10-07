Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

ORKA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $25.47 on Monday. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($25.92) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

