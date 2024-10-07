enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of EU opened at $4.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of -33.31 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enCore Energy will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 905,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC now owns 696,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in enCore Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,758,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,395 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

