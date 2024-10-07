Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 518,191 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,191 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.31. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

