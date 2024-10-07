Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after buying an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,594. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,594. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $146.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.49. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $53.16 and a one year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

