Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $170.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

