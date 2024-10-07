288,700 Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 288,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 200.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 8.4% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

