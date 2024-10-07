Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,632 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

