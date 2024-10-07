Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2,472.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $267.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

