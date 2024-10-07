Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,061 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NMI were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 403,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 306,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Up 0.6 %

NMIH opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

