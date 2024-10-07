B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.02 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

