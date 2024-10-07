B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 41,300 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.28 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXK. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

