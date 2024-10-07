B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

