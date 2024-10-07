B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 14,049 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,049 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after buying an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,130,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,396 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $30.89 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

