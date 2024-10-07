B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,391 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.63 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

