B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its holdings in Nutrien by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,213 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nutrien by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,354,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794,333 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Nutrien by 34.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,066,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,385,000 after buying an additional 1,032,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 10.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,839,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,058,000 after buying an additional 844,559 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.