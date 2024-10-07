Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $265.59 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $266.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.35.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

