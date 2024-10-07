Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.32 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

