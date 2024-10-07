Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 55,054 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBJP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $634,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 165,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.05.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

