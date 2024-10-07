162,503 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 151.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 206.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 651,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 76,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

