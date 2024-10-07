Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

