Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $3.18 Million in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after acquiring an additional 395,288 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,398,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 181,092 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,569.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 66.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 159,401 shares during the period.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.89 per share, for a total transaction of 25,948.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,653,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 328,182,176.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,554 shares of company stock worth $871,545.

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.89 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of 15.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

