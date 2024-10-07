Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

