Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $513,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 107,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $82.42 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.12.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

