Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $3.13 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $366.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

