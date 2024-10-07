39,778 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 98,743 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1,453.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 853,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 798,883 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 659,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,618,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 472,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG opened at $83.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.83. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

